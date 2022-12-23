Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,907. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.54. The company has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

