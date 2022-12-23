Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 15.1% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE DUK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.92. 17,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.09. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

