MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.06. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.