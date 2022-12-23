MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.86.

MEI Pharma Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.85. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MEI Pharma Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in MEI Pharma by 23.4% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 653,299 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in MEI Pharma by 111.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

