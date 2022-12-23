MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $172.50

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €172.50 ($183.51) and traded as high as €179.25 ($190.69). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €177.00 ($188.30), with a volume of 212,539 shares traded.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of €173.25 and a 200-day moving average of €172.55.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

