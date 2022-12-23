MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MLNK. Barclays reduced their target price on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.40.
MeridianLink Stock Down 3.4 %
NYSE MLNK opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.50 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63. MeridianLink has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.
MeridianLink Company Profile
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
