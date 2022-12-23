Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ) is One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,595 shares during the period. Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF comprises about 4.6% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF alerts:

Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

WIZ opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.70. Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $37.40.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.