Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,102 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.44% of Mesa Laboratories worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

In related news, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $40,243.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,446.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $40,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,446.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $438,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,101,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

MLAB opened at $163.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.70. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $58.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.24 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Featured Stories

