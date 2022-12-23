Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $1.96

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Meter Governance has a market cap of $32.89 million and approximately $366,058.67 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $1.96 or 0.00011634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005951 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000999 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,779,433 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

