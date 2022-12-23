Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Trading 11.8% Higher

Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. 3,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 11,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86.

About Metropolitan Bank & Trust

(Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial and investment banking products and services in the Philippines, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company's Consumer Banking segment offers consumer type loans and support for the sourcing and generation of consumer business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank & Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank & Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.