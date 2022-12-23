Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 1.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.55. 22,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,824. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.40.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

