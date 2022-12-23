Micron Technology, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Micron Technology has a payout ratio of -95.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Micron Technology to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.06. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.