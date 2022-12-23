Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSBI. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.85 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $38,144.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $628,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $125,296 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 24,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

