Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CEO Sells 10,386.09 in Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) CEO Robert Barrow sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.69, for a total transaction of 10,386.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately 665,054.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Barrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Robert Barrow sold 1,207 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.81, for a total transaction of 3,391.67.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Robert Barrow sold 1,220 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.11, for a total transaction of 3,794.20.

On Monday, September 26th, Robert Barrow sold 1,264 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.51, for a total value of 6,964.64.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

NASDAQ MNMD opened at 2.62 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of 2.35 and a 52-week high of 25.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of 7.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.58 by 0.02. On average, analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 33.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 416,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,638,774 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 103.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 548,187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

