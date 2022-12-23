Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading Down 1.3%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.20 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23). Approximately 35,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 96,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.25 ($0.23).

Mineral & Financial Investments Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £6.74 million and a PE ratio of 633.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 49.36 and a current ratio of 49.36.

About Mineral & Financial Investments

(Get Rating)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral & Financial Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral & Financial Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.