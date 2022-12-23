MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.05

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.05 and traded as low as $7.00. MiX Telematics shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 71,304 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIXT. StockNews.com raised MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,659,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 160,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $48,202.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,259,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,797,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 872,745 shares of company stock worth $260,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

