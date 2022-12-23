Mizuho Lowers NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $28.00

NIO (NYSE:NIOGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NIO. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.27 target price (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, China Renaissance cut NIO from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.30 to $12.30 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.65.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIO by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIO by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 637.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of NIO by 988.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

