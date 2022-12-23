Mizuho Lowers NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $28.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NIO. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.27 target price (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, China Renaissance cut NIO from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.30 to $12.30 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.65.
NIO Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NIO stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.