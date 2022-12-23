MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Raised to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has $100.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ FY2024 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.81. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $280,405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 57.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,709,000 after purchasing an additional 956,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after purchasing an additional 864,178 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 13,965.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,740,000 after purchasing an additional 740,194 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 66.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,254,000 after purchasing an additional 547,410 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

