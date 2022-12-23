Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating) rose 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 135.50 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 134.50 ($1.63). Approximately 309,024 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 152,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.75 ($1.61).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £144.65 million and a P/E ratio of 2,690.00.

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

