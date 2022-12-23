Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,169,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,879 shares during the period. Moderna makes up about 1.0% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Moderna worth $138,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Moderna by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total value of $4,922,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,994,074.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,899 shares of company stock valued at $66,337,686. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $8.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750,911. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.68. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $259.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.