Monero Price Hits $142.73 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.60 billion and approximately $75.10 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $142.73 or 0.00847198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,847.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00389623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021922 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00097469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.21 or 0.00606677 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00264993 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00236848 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,217,454 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.