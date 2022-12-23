Money Design Co. Ltd. Acquires 147,007 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,182,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,007 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $22,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $20.10 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.