Money Design Co. Ltd. Acquires 52,338 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,338 shares during the period. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 1.33% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $15,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,969,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,885,000 after purchasing an additional 477,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,439,000 after acquiring an additional 368,365 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 696,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,267,000 after acquiring an additional 214,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,623,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,940,000 after acquiring an additional 98,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,745,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KXI opened at $59.75 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

