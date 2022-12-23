Money Design Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,378 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $35,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,215,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,312 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 26,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,172.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 208,074 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

LQD opened at $107.39 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $133.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.87.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

