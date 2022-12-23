Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 70,647 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,647 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.86% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2,527.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $38.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $47.77.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.