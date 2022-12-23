Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 707 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 142,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 0.3 %

EBC opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBC shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

