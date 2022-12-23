Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,881. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,609.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,125. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WWW opened at $10.23 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.89 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

