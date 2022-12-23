Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $10.03 Million Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Columbia Banking System makes up 2.1% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.44% of Columbia Banking System worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $1,865,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $189.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.55 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

