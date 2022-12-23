Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $5.50 Million Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,159 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Summit Materials worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Summit Materials by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Summit Materials by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,858 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

