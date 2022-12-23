Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $7.17 Million Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,903 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Partners makes up 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 200,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 154,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 76,238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 190,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,947,000 after buying an additional 286,963 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $36.96 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Focus Financial Partners

Several research analysts have commented on FOCS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.