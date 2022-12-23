Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 69,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2,435.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,700 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 326,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at about $437,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 65.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,676,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Option Care Health stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $35.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $61,638.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,094.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

