Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 44,086 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,086 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Cytokinetics worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,908,000 after purchasing an additional 113,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,394 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,491,000 after purchasing an additional 221,421 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,023 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $47.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.