Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,107,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,619,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after buying an additional 357,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.44.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,683,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,250. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $46.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.83. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.70.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

