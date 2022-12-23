Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 128,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of IVERIC bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 39.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $102,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,744,150.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,744,150.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,671 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $121,983.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,099.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,512. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISEE opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

