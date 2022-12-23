Moonriver 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.46 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $6.57 or 0.00039059 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $38.88 million and $1.46 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $858.58 or 0.05096431 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00499532 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.20 or 0.29597489 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,598,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,913,945 tokens. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

