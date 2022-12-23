Morgan Stanley Boosts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $231.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $231.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.75.

HSY stock opened at $234.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.40 and a 200 day moving average of $225.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.35. Hershey has a twelve month low of $188.17 and a twelve month high of $242.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hershey by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 65.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 584,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

