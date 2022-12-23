Morgan Stanley Trims Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Target Price to $20.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Outfront Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Outfront Media has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Outfront Media Price Performance

OUT stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60.

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outfront Media

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth $32,362,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 98.8% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Outfront Media by 91.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Outfront Media Company Profile

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

