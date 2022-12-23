M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $982,517,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,359,000 after purchasing an additional 974,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after purchasing an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $144.95. 3,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,207. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.80.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

