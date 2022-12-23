Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Director Sells $33,000.00 in Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) Director Kent Puckett sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of MULN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 123,360,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,607,148. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MULN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 233.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,285,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mullen Automotive by 77.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,602,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mullen Automotive by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,754,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,725,107 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mullen Automotive by 208.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,430,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 967,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.