Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

TSE:MTL opened at C$14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$10.83 and a 1 year high of C$15.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$518.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$522.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Mullen Group

MTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Mullen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.80.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

