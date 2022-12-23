Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
TSE:MTL opened at C$14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$10.83 and a 1 year high of C$15.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$518.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$522.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
