Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MUSA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.60.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA traded down $8.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $286.02. The stock had a trading volume of 235,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,804. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.49 and its 200-day moving average is $277.71. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.85. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $164.30 and a 52 week high of $323.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 84.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 26.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $29,386,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $28,754,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth $28,635,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $15,920,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.