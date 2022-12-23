My DeFi Pet (DPET) 1-Day Volume Tops $746,762.01

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $806,208.75 and approximately $746,762.01 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.18 or 0.01477346 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008879 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019541 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00032300 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.52 or 0.01729432 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.