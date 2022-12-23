My DeFi Pet Trading Up 0.8% This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $806,208.75 and $746,762.01 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0499 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.18 or 0.01477346 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008879 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019541 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00032300 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.52 or 0.01729432 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

