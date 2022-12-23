Mystic Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $70.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

