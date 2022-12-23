Mystic Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in General Electric by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $81.77 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $103.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

