Mystic Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 42.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,312,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.77.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.