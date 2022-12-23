Mystic Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,455,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,169 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,659,000 after buying an additional 3,011,581 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 89.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,921,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,821 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $60.86 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

