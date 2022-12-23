Mystic Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,455,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,169 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,659,000 after buying an additional 3,011,581 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 89.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,921,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,821 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.
Insider Activity
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $60.86 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.