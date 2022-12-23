Nano Achieves Market Capitalization of $88.90 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00003960 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $88.90 million and $478,310.06 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,846.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00390597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021874 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.32 or 0.00844744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00097547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.26 or 0.00606979 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00265251 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

