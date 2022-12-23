Nano One Day Trading Volume Reaches $567,834.78 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Nano has a total market capitalization of $89.29 million and approximately $567,834.78 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00003983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,824.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.00389454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021975 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.40 or 0.00840438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00097099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.66 or 0.00604259 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00265216 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.