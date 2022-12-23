NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.34. NanoViricides shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 21,808 shares trading hands.

NanoViricides Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NanoViricides by 18.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NanoViricides by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

