NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.34. NanoViricides shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 21,808 shares trading hands.
NanoViricides Trading Down 0.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $13.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.93.
NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.
